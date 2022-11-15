Established recruitment agency VC (VacancyCentre) has expanded its portfolio of vacancies with the launch of a new discipline with the aim of meeting the evolving needs of its clients.

The new discipline, titled Operations, will specialise in vacancies within administration, marketing, human resources, customer service and support, and sales and business development. In the past year, VC saw an increase of vacancies within these categories and due to its commitment to offering its clients a comprehensive service, this was a natural step forward for the company. VC has a strong database of candidates holding experience within such fields and has successfully serviced clients with recruiting for such talent.

Francesca Buhagiar, VC's Senior Manager observed that "the recruitment market is volatile and is constantly evolving. By introducing the discipline of Operations here at VC, we are repositioning ourselves in the market to offer a service which saves time and resources for both clients and candidates by having their recruitment needs met by one trusted agency, whilst still providing a specialist approach."

The new discipline, Operations, complements the existing recruitment disciplines and will benefit VC's existing clients who will have access to additional candidates who can fill strategic positions within their business. Through the introduction of the Operations discipline, "VC prides itself in recognizing the importance that such functions have within an organization, that are undoubtedly, essential for the smooth running of a business", Francesca adds.

The VC team strives and takes pride in bringing together leading employers and career seekers and looks forward to continue expanding its client portfolio and pool of candidates within finance, compliance and technology alongside the launch of the operations discipline. Francesca Buhagiar concluded by saying that "by specializing in Finance, Compliance, Technology and Operations, VC is able to offer both job seekers and companies a focused and tailored service, whilst also allowing for both an in-depth as well as broader view of the market."

