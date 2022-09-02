Israel:
Episode 12: Asher Polani, Veteran Israeli Hi-Tech Entrepreneur (Podcast)
02 September 2022
JMB Davis Ben-David Ltd.
Asher Polani is a veteran entrepreneur in the Israeli start up
scene. Having been involved in founding and growing multiple
startups going back to the 1980s, Asher was CEO of FTS & Finjan
and has filled various executive roles in HP-Israel, MINT
Technologies and in other international companies.
Avraham sat down with Asher to discuss some of his latest
startup successes, how to pivot a business that's not working,
raising money, bootstrapping, exits and tips for startup founders.
Originally published January 2022
