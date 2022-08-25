On August 12, an online seminar "Doing business in Kazakhstan. JV. Consortium. AIFC", the speakers of which were Sarsenova Zaira, partner and Aruzhan Aimak, adviser to GRATA International.

The issues that were considered by Sarsenova Zaira at the seminar concerned key points on the legal regulation of joint ventures and consortium, including corporate governance,

decision-making mechanisms and termination of partnership.

Aruzhan Aimak in her speech highlighted the features of the legal regime of the AIFC, the establishment of companies on the territory of the center, and also noted some practical aspects of corporate governance in the AIFC.

