Malta:
Malta Chapter In The Chambers Corporate Governance 2022 Guide
28 July 2022
Fenech Farrugia Fiott Legal
Fenech Farrugia Fiott Legal are proud to have, once again,
contributed to the Malta Chapter in the Chambers Corporate
Governance 2022 Guide. The publication provides legal commentary on
rules, requirements and practices adopted by businesses and covers
the important developments in 40 of the most significant
jurisdictions around the world.
The Malta Chapter was compiled by Partner Dr Tonio Fenech with together with Associates Dr
Madeleine Fenech, Dr Sarah Anne Borg and Dr Luisa Briffa. The chapter provides an in-depth
analysis and the latest legal information on ESG considerations,
decision-making processes, board structure and composition, legal
duties of directors/officers, the role of shareholders, corporate
reporting, and audit, risk and internal controls.
Fenech Farrugia Fiott Legal is a business law firm with offices
in Valletta and B'Kara, which specialises in several practice
areas, including corporate law.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
