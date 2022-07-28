Fenech Farrugia Fiott Legal are proud to have, once again, contributed to the Malta Chapter in the Chambers Corporate Governance 2022 Guide. The publication provides legal commentary on rules, requirements and practices adopted by businesses and covers the important developments in 40 of the most significant jurisdictions around the world.

The Malta Chapter was compiled by Partner Dr Tonio Fenech with together with Associates Dr Madeleine Fenech, Dr Sarah Anne Borg and Dr Luisa Briffa. The chapter provides an in-depth analysis and the latest legal information on ESG considerations, decision-making processes, board structure and composition, legal duties of directors/officers, the role of shareholders, corporate reporting, and audit, risk and internal controls.

Fenech Farrugia Fiott Legal is a business law firm with offices in Valletta and B'Kara, which specialises in several practice areas, including corporate law.

