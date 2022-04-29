Luxembourg:
Reform Of The Right Of Establishment
_On 8 April 2021, a bill was submitted to the Chamber of
Deputies to implement the reform of the right of establishment as
foreseen in the governmental program from 2018 to 2023.
This reform aims to:
- adjust to changes in the regulatory, economic, technical,
technological, entrepreneurial and craft environment,
- stimulate the entrepreneurial spirit by reducing the fear of
failure as the main obstacle to entrepreneurship.
The infographic below details the proposals of the bill at a
glance.
