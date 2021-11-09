The Financial Services Commission ("FSC") has issued a circular letter on the 28 October 2021 to inform licensees of their obligations with respect to the second edition of the National Code of Corporate Governance issued by the National Committee on Corporate Governance. The circular letter focuses on the eight codes of corporate governance principles and their applications in regards to the different types of companies and sectors of the Mauritian economy.

Find more details in the full circular letter issued by the FSC HERE.

