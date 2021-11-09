Mauritius:
FSC Circular Letter- National Code Of Corporate Governance
09 November 2021
AXIS Fiduciary Ltd
The Financial Services Commission ("FSC") has issued a
circular letter on the 28 October 2021 to inform licensees of their
obligations with respect to the second edition of the National Code
of Corporate Governance issued by the National Committee on
Corporate Governance. The circular letter focuses on the eight
codes of corporate governance principles and their applications in
regards to the different types of companies and sectors of the
Mauritian economy.
Find more details in the full circular letter issued by the FSC
HERE.
