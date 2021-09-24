ARTICLE

In today's Portuguese language podcast we are talking about ESG. These three letters represent three dimensions that - should - show companies how to act: Environment, Social and Governance. A commitment to sustainability has been on the agenda for a long time. However, as 2021 draws to a close, we are anticipating new European and national legislation. We are also close to coming out of a pandemic that has accelerated reflection that was already urgent.my needed. With all this, ESG has changed from being something that was nice to have to being a must have. At PLMJ we say that this could not have come soon enough. Today, we are talking about ESG and the roadmap to begin to build and consolidate this path of no return. António Miguel is the managing partner of Maze, an impact investment company backed by the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation. PLMJ has been proudly associated with this Maze project for four years and PLMJ managing partner Bruno Ferreira, who is also the firm's greatest sustainability activist, joins the conversation.

