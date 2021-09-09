ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Multilaw has published its new Global Business Entities Guide, which collects expert advice from Multilaw's member firms in more than 65 jurisdictions around the world. The guide provides answers to the key issues concerning international business operations, investments, and joint ventures.

Each country section lists the main types of business vehicle that exist in the jurisdiction, and gives a detailed review of each business type through a standardized template that covers the following topics:

General principles

Incorporation, formation, or organization

Registers

Governance

Ownership interests

Costs and taxes

Jurisdiction-specific matters

Multilaw is a global network of carefully selected, independent law firms consisting of over 10,000 commercial lawyers in more than 100 countries, able to provide expert legal advice in complex environments around the globe.

The full guide is available for free on the Multilaw website.

Originally Published by Multilaw

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.