Netherlands:
Civil Law Approach For Corporate Fraud
13 August 2021
L&E Global
Marcus Draaisma and Lydia Milders have special expertise in
adequately solving fraud cases within boards of directors and in
the workplace. The civil approach to corporate fraud has proven
effective and is gaining in popularity compared to the criminal
approach. Approaching corporate fraud, seizure of evidence is used
more and more often. Read more in our new brochure about the civil
approach to corporate fraud with seizure of evidence as an
effective instrument.
To view or download this brochure, please click here.
