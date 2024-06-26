Declaration of money, precious stones and metals and negotiable currencies or financial instruments in possession of inbound and outbound travellers or shipping companies...

1-Declaration of money, precious stones and metals and negotiable currencies or financial instruments in possession of inbound and outbound travellers or shipping companies working for persons or banks, exchange companies or other facilities, no matter what their legal form in importing and exporting are, are declared based on the declaration law issued by the UAE Central Bank.

2-Maximum limit of currencies and negotiable financial instruments and precious metals or stones is as follows:

Currencies (dirham or other equivalent currencies). All negotiable financial instruments. Precious metals with high financial value of all forms, types and categories. Precious stones with high financial value of all forms, types and categories.

MAXIMUM LIMIT IS ALLOWED WITHOUT A DECLARATION AED (60,000) OR AN AMOUNT EQUIVALENT TO THIS IN ANY OTHER CURRENCY.

Maximum limit mentioned above applies to all persons who are (18) years and above. Those who are less than (18) years old and possess currencies, negotiable financial instruments, and precious metals and stones should be added to the allowed limit of possession of their guidance.

3-Passengers travelling out of or entering the UAE and couriers working for persons should follow the limit mentioned in article (2) above.

4-As for shipping companies working for banks or exchange companies or other facilities no matter what their legal form is declaration should be regardless of the value of the currencies, financial instruments, or imported/exported precious metals or stones.

