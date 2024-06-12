ARTICLE
12 June 2024

GRATA International Legal Series (GILS): Corporate Law

GI
GRATA International

Contributor

GRATA International logo
GRATA International is a dynamically developing international law firm which provides services for projects in the countries of the former Soviet Union and Eastern Europe. More than 28 years 250 professionals in 19 countries advise major international and local firms. GRATA is recognised by Chambers & Partners, Legal 500, IFLR1000, WWL, Asialaw Profiles. GRATA is recognised by Chambers & Partners, Legal 500, IFLR1000, WWL, Asialaw Profiles.
Explore
The GRATA International Legal Series (the "GILS") is a distinctive legal handbook, offering essential legal insights and practical tips for conducting business across jurisdictions where GRATA International operates.
Worldwide Corporate/Commercial Law
Person photo placeholder
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The GRATA International Legal Series (the "GILS") is a distinctive legal handbook, offering essential legal insights and practical tips for conducting business across jurisdictions where GRATA International operates.

Legal experts within the GILS framework provided an overview of the legislative database across different legal environments and presented them in a Q&A format.

The second edition of GILS is dedicated to corporate law and covers key issues of corporate legislation in 15 jurisdictions: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Cyprus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Mongolia, Russia, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, the United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan.

This edition of GILS provides an overview of the environment for doing business in each jurisdiction: forms of doing business and establishment of legal entities, general taxation issues, regulatory and other issues.

GRATA International provides a full range of services in the field of corporate law, including advising on topical issues of corporate legislation, structuring and support of M&A, establishment of Joint Ventures, conducting legal Due Diligence, Background Checks, resolution of corporate disputes etc.

Read GILS: Corporate law→

1477866a.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
GRATA International
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More