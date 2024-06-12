GRATA International Legal Series (GILS): Corporate Law

The GRATA International Legal Series (the "GILS") is a distinctive legal handbook, offering essential legal insights and practical tips for conducting business across jurisdictions where GRATA International operates.

Legal experts within the GILS framework provided an overview of the legislative database across different legal environments and presented them in a Q&A format.

The second edition of GILS is dedicated to corporate law and covers key issues of corporate legislation in 15 jurisdictions: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Cyprus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Mongolia, Russia, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, the United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan.

This edition of GILS provides an overview of the environment for doing business in each jurisdiction: forms of doing business and establishment of legal entities, general taxation issues, regulatory and other issues.

GRATA International provides a full range of services in the field of corporate law, including advising on topical issues of corporate legislation, structuring and support of M&A, establishment of Joint Ventures, conducting legal Due Diligence, Background Checks, resolution of corporate disputes etc.

