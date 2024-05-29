DVDW Magazine - "Going Dutch?"

A brief legal guide to doing business in the Netherlands



"Going Dutch" is a well-known and widely used expression for splitting the bill, and one that even occurs in business settings. It is not the only famous expression or idiom involving the Dutch. None of these sayings are generally very flattering towards the Dutch. What they have in common, however, is that they have become part of the English language as a result of the Netherlands' long history of global trade and international involvement. While thankfully the idioms themselves are largely outdated, international business in the Netherlands is booming. Besides tax incentives, the country also offers unique opportunities for business.



You or your clients might therefore find yourselves considering the possibility of establishing your own presence in the Netherlands or doing business with a Dutch company. With so many international groups having their holding companies in the Netherlands, you might also find yourself involved, no matter how hard you try to avoid it, in a legal dispute with a Dutch party. Whatever the case, DVDW is centrally placed to assist you, with offices in both The Hague and Rotterdam, in close proximity to Schiphol and The Hague-Rotterdam Airport, the Port of Rotterdam and Amsterdam.



This legal guide provides an anthology of practical legal aspects of doing business in the Netherlands, bringing together information on some of the core issues that our international corporate clients and business relations have encountered in the recent past. It provides a sneak preview, so to speak, of Dutch legal aspects for you to browse through if you or your clients are involved in or are considering entering into business in the Netherlands.



Please feel free to reach out to myself, any of the authors in this guide or anyone else at DVDW to discuss aspects of doing business in the Netherlands that are relevant to you or your clients.



We hope that you enjoy this guide and find it of practical use.

