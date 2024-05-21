What previously took between 10 to 15 business working days to register a company in Uganda, has now been reduced to 3 hours.

The launch of the Online Business Registration System (OBRS) by the Ministry of Information Communication Technology and National Guidance and the Uganda Registration Services Bureau is a significant step toward streamlining and easing the process of business and company registration in Uganda. The OBRS is integrated with the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) and the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), which helps facilitate seamless verification and authentication of identification and tax information during the registration process.

By offering an online platform for business registration, the OBRS is likely to make the process faster, more efficient, and more convenient for business owners and entrepreneurs. It may also encourage more businesses to formalise and register their operations, potentially leading to economic growth and better regulation within the country.

Overall, the integration of various government agencies into a single system should simplify the process for users and provide a more cohesive and streamlined experience when starting a business in Uganda.

