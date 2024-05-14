CONVINUS Global Mobility Alert - Week 19.2024

It is now possible to submit applications for a nonquota intra-corporate work permit online.

CONVINUS is since 2002 the leading specialist in the field of cross-border employment, international employee assignments, and is the only global mobility provider in Switzerland with a comprehensive range of services. Benefit from our unique combination of professionalism and expert know-how as well as the high level of commitment and involvement for clients.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Italy: Online applications are now possible for non-quota-based intra-group work permits

Italien: Für nicht quotengebundene konzerninterne Arbeitsgenehmigungen sind ab sofort auch online-Anträge möglich

It is now possible to submit applications for a nonquota intra-corporate work permit online.

The work permit allows employees from non-EU countries who have already worked for Italian companies (or their subsidiaries) operating outside the European Union to work in Italy for the same companies without being subject to any quotas for the work permit. However, eligible employees must have worked for the company in question for at least 12 months in the 48 months prior to the application.

The details of the documents required for such applications, which have not yet been published, will be announced by the government in the near future.

Ab sofort ist es jetzt möglich, Anträge für eine nicht quotengebundene konzerninterne Arbeitsbewilligung auch online einzureichen.

Die Arbeitsbewilligung ermöglicht es Arbeitnehmern aus Nicht-EU-Staaten, die bereits für italienische Unternehmen (oder deren Tochtergesellschaften) gearbeitet haben, die ausserhalb der Europäischen Union tätig sind, in Italien für dieselben Unternehmen zu arbeiten, ohne dass diese irgendwelchen Quoten für die Arbeitsbewilligung unterliegen. Allerdings müssen anspruchsberechtigte Arbeitnehmer in den 48 Monaten vor der Antragstellung bereits mindestens 12 Monate lang für das betreffende Unternehmen gearbeitet haben.

Die noch nicht veröffentlichten Einzelheiten zu den erforderlichen Dokumenten für solche Anträge sollen von der Regierung in naher Zukunft noch ergänzend bekannt geben werden.

Switzerland: State migration authority "SEM" warns of fraudulent communication

Schweiz: Staatliche Migrationsbehörde SEM warnt vor betrügerischer Kommunikation

The State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) has recently noticed an increase in attempts to defraud foreign nationals, including through e-mails, letters and phone calls purporting to come from Swiss government offices and authorities. These fake messages often falsely claim that a person's immigration permit has been revoked and that they are being asked to pay a fee.

The State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) has stated that such notifications and requests should definitely be ignored. Furthermore, the SEM has explicitly emphasized that it never sends requests for payment by email and has advised recipients of messages that do not relate to ongoing matters to contact their service provider or employer immediately.

In addition, the SEM has requested that those who have received such fraudulent communications should contact the SEM by email "eu_immigration@sem.admin.ch" and, if possible, report the case to the National Cyber Security Center.

Das Staatssekretariat für Migration (SEM) hat in letzter Zeit vermehrt Betrugsversuche bei ausländischen Staatsangehörigen festgestellt, unter anderem durch E-Mails, Briefe und Telefonanrufe, die vorgeben, von Schweizer Ämtern und Behörden zu stammen.

In diesen gefälschten Nachrichten wird oft fälschlicherweise behauptet, dass die Aufenthalts- bzw. Arbeitsbewilligung einer Person widerrufen wurde und sie zur Zahlung einer Gebühr aufgefordert wird.

Das Staatssekretariat für Migration (SEM) weist darauf hin, dass solche Meldungen und Aufforderungen unbedingt ignoriert werden sollten. Zudem hat das SEM ausdrücklich betont, dass es niemals Zahlungsaufforderungen per E-Mail verschickt, und den Empfängern von Nachrichten, die sich nicht auf laufende Angelegenheiten beziehen, empfohlen, sich umgehend an ihren Dienstleister oder Arbeitgeber zu wenden.

Zudem bittet das SEM diejenigen, die solche betrügerischen Mitteilungen erhalten haben, sich per E-Mail "eu_immigration@sem.admin.ch" an das SEM zu wenden und den Sachverhalt möglichst auch dem Nationalen Cyber-Sicherheitszentrum zu melden.

Türkiye: Türkiye introduces visa for digital nomads

Türkei: Türkei führt Visum für digitale Nomaden ein

The Turkish government announced the introduction of a digital nomad visa (DNV) at the end of April 2024

The DNV is open to applicants between the ages of 21 and 55.

The following listed nationals from 32 countries can apply for the DNV: Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine and the United States.

DNV applicants must have an minimum income of USD 3,000 per month to qualify for this visa and can apply for the Turkish DNV via the pre-application platform for digital nomads, GoTurkiye.

CONVINUS Global Mobility Alert - Week 19.2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.