Malta is ranked as the fourth most favourable destination for innovative startups by the Europe Startup Nations Alliance (ESNA) report, which is based on a poll that was performed across 21 EU nations.

This conclusion stems from the inaugural technical analysis undertaken by the EU-established startup-centric entity. Malta trailed only behind larger nations like Spain and France, along with Belgium, and stood among the top 10 countries surpassing the average percentage ratings in the analysis.

The evaluation was based on the "Startup Nations standards," comprising eight benchmarks for excellence in startup support. Spain and France led the rankings with 87%, followed by Belgium and Malta scoring 74% and 73%, respectively.

Malta excelled with a 100% rating in three specific areas, surpassing all other countries. These included its capacity to attract and retain new talent, the utilization of digital tools as the primary communication channel between startups and government entities, and the shortest time required to register a new company.

