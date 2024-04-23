The application can be made to the BVI High Court (in the civil or commercial division) by: (1) the attorney general or other competent authority in the BVI; (2) a creditor, a former director, a former member or a former liquidator of the company; (3) a person who but for the company's dissolution would have been in a contractual relationship with the company; (4) a person with a potential legal claim against the company; (5) a manager or trustee of a pension fund established for the benefit of employees of the company; or (6) any person who can show an interest in having the company restored.

The application must be made to the BVI Registrar of Corporate Affairs ( registrar ) by the company itself or a creditor, member, or liquidator of the company.

Generally, the restoration application must be made within five years of the company's dissolution date. However, if the company was dissolved before 1 January 2023, the application can be made any time before 1 January 2028 or within 10 years of the company's dissolution date (whichever date is earlier).

In addition, notice of the restoration application must be served on: (a) the registrar; (b) the financial secretary; and (c) the Financial Services Commission, if the company was ever regulated.

The registrar will formally defend the restoration application and will ordinarily attend the court hearing. This means the applicant will also have to pay registrar's limited costs for attending court, together with all outstanding fees and penalties due to the registrar.

The registrar will charge $2,400 to restore a company by court order, if the application is made within 12 months of the company's dissolution date. This fee will increase to $4,600, if the application is made later.

The registrar will charge $700 to administratively restore a company, if the application is made within 12 months of the company's dissolution date. This fee will increase to $1,600, if the application is made later.

Once a company has been administratively restored to the register, it is deemed to have continued in existence as if it had never been administratively dissolved. Any of the company's property that vested in the crown bona vacantia will be returned and the company is entitled to be paid out of the BVI's consolidated fund in respect of: (a) any money received by the crown upon its dissolution; and (b) the value of any property that has been disposed of by the crown (the value being the lesser of an amount equal to the value of the property at the date it vested in the crown or, the amount realised by the crown on the disposition of the property).