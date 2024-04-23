The reasons why companies relocate from one jurisdiction to another are diverse. For instance, a relocation of a company can be based on business considerations, personal circumstances of the stakeholders and/or legal and tax considerations.

Since the relocation of a company results in various legal and tax consequences in multiple jurisdictions, we recommend stakeholders to seek advice on the impact of a relocation before its implementation.

The following document provides general information on the main Dutch legal and tax considerations of cross-border relocations of a Dutch private limited liability company (B.V.) and comparable non-Dutch private limited liability companies from and to The Netherlands.

Moving your company across Dutch borders

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.