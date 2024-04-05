Learn more about the corporate law reform. Our experts provide an overview of the most important information on the corporate law reform in the spotlight as well as in the guideline below.

Corporate Law Reform (Spotlight - Short Overview)

While part of the comprehensive corporate law reform has already entered into force, namely the regulations regarding the gender quota and the transparency requirements for commodity companies, the revised Stock Corporation Act will now enter into full force and effect as of January 1, 2023. Most relevant are a greater flexibility both in terms of the share capital and when holding general meetings as well as the strengthening of shareholder rights. The most important changes are outlined below, with a focus on unlisted companies.

Download the Spotlight here (PDF)

Corporate Law Reform (Guideline - Detailled Overview)

The revised corporate law will enter into force and effect as of January 1, 2023. The revision focuses on liberalizing provisions governing the formation and capital requirements, improving corporate governance, and introducing electronic media at the general meeting. Statutory provisions governing restructuring were also rendered more precise and more flexible in the course of the corporate law reform, adding new obligations to act. Furthermore, the provisions of the Ordinance Against Excessive Remuneration in Listed Stock Corporations ("VegüV"), which arose from the Minder Initiative, will be incorporated into the Swiss Code of Obligations. Some of the new provisions, specifically with regard to the gender quota and transparency requirements for commodity companies, have already been in force and effect since January 1, 2022.

Download the Guideline here (PDF)

