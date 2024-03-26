Companies Act Bermuda

The Bermuda Companies Act contains a consolidated version of the Companies Act 1981, incorporating all amendments to date.

The most recent legislative updates include:

the addition of the Registrar of Companies (Annual Corporate Regulatory Fees) Act 2024 and

amendments to the Companies Act 1981 made by the Registrar of Companies (Annual Corporate Regulatory Fees) (No. 2) Act 2024, which implemented the new annual corporate regulatory fee, both retroactively operative from 9 February 2024

Bermuda Companies Law

Other recent amendments include:

amendments to the Companies Act 1981 made by the Companies Amendment Act 2023, operative 24 May 2023.

amendments to the Companies Act 1981 made by section 2 of the Miscellaneous Fees and Penalties Act 2023, operative 1 April 2023;

amendments to the Government Fees Regulations 1976 made by the Government Fees Amendment Regulations 2023 and the Miscellaneous Fees and Penalties Act 2023, operative 1 April 2023

This Compendium does not, however, contain (i) the various forms and filings prescribed by the Act and (ii) The Companies Winding-Up Rules 1982; these are available on request, please contact us.

In addition, further regulations apply to companies carrying on (i) insurance business, (ii) investment fund or investment fund administration business, or (iii) trust business.

More information and/or separate consolidations of applicable legislation are available on request.

This compendium is intended for informational purposes only. While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the legislation and related material, and it is believed that the only errors are those contained in the official legislation itself (which errors have been faithfully reproduced), no responsibility is assumed for the content. Reference should be made to the official versions of the legislation for an authoritative statement of the law and any subsequent amendments. Nothing in this compendium is to be considered as creating an attorney-client relationship or indeed any contractual relationship or as rendering legal or professional advice for any specific matter. Readers are responsible for obtaining such advice from their own legal counsel. No client or reader should act or refrain from acting on the basis of any content within this document without first obtaining matter-specific legal and/or professional advice. Conyers accepts no responsibility for any loss or damage, howsoever incurred, which may result from accessing or reliance on this content.

Conyers Dill & Pearman

Hamilton, Bermuda

Revised: March 2024

DOWNLOAD THE ACT HERE

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.