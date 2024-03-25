In an era where cities are moving towards digital transformation, the ruler of Dubai, HH Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, issued Decree No. 13 of 2024, representing a qualitative leap in the business environment of Dubai. The decree aims to establish a unified digital Platform for company formation, which is a revolutionary step towards facilitating procedures and enhancing investment.

The decree is based on a set of previous laws that establish the regulatory framework for economic activities in Dubai, such as the Commercial Companies Law and the laws regulating free zones and special development, including the Dubai International Financial Centre. This legislative foundation ensures the integration of the digital Platform with the existing legal environment.

The unified digital Platform, known as "Invest in Dubai," is the backbone of the decree. This platform provides a comprehensive system that facilitates the process for investors to establish their companies and manage licensing procedures efficiently. By reducing administrative burdens and unifying procedures through a single platform, the decree contributes to creating a business-friendly environment conducive to growth and development.

The decree aims not only to simplify company formation procedures but also to stimulate economic growth in the emirate. By providing an improved investment environment, the decree works to attract more domestic and foreign investments, supporting economic diversification and stimulating innovation.

The decree enhances integration among different government entities, requiring effective coordination to facilitate economic activities. Through unifying efforts and requirements, the decree contributes to reducing duplication and complexity in procedures, allowing companies to focus on growing their businesses.

Providing value-added services and facilitating the investor's journey from the start of company formation to obtaining the necessary licenses is one of the decree's main goals. By simplifying procedures and providing a clear guide for investors, the decree enhances the transparency and ease of doing business in Dubai.

With the annulment of any previous legislation that conflicts with this decree, the ruler of Dubai shows a commitment to updating the legal framework of the emirate in line with best global practices. The implementation of this decree, starting from its publication date, represents the beginning of a new era for the commercial environment in Dubai.

By launching Decree No. 13 of 2024, Dubai continues to enhance its position as a global business and investment hub, affirming its role as a leading city in innovation and digital transformation.

في عصر تتجه فيه المدن نحو التحول الرقمي، أصدر حاكم دبي، صاحب السمو الشيخ محمد بن راشد آل مكتوم، المرسوم رقم 13 لسنة 2024، الذي يمثل نقلة نوعية في بيئة الأعمال بإمارة دبي. يهدف المرسوم إلى إنشاء نافذة رقمية موحدة لتأسيس الشركات، وهو ما يعد خطوة ثورية تجاه تسهيل الإجراءات وتعزيز الاستثمار.

المرسوم يستند إلى مجموعة من القوانين السابقة التي تضع الإطار التنظيمي للأنشطة الاقتصادية في دبي، مثل قانون الشركات التجارية والقوانين المنظمة للمناطق الحرة والتطوير الخاص بما فيها مركز دبي المالي العالمي. هذه الأسس التشريعية تضمن تكامل المنصة الرقمية مع البيئة القانونية القائمة.

المنصة الرقمية الموحدة، المعروفة باسم "استثمر في دبي"، تُعد العمود الفقري للمرسوم. هذه المنصة توفر نظامًا شاملاً يُسهل على المستثمرين تأسيس شركاتهم وإدارة إجراءات الترخيص بكفاءة عالية. من خلال تقليل الأعباء الإدارية وتوحيد الإجراءات عبر منصة واحدة، يُسهم المرسوم في خلق بيئة أعمال مواتية للنمو والتطور.

المرسوم لا يهدف فقط إلى تبسيط إجراءات تأسيس الشركات، بل يسعى أيضًا إلى تحفيز النمو الاقتصادي في الإمارة. من خلال توفير بيئة استثمارية مُحسّنة، يعمل المرسوم على جذب المزيد من الاستثمارات الداخلية والخارجية، مما يدعم تنويع الاقتصاد ويحفز الابتكار.

المرسوم يُعزز التكامل بين الجهات الحكومية المختلفة، حيث يتطلب التنسيق الفعّال لتسهيل مزاولة الأنشطة الاقتصادية. من خلال توحيد الجهود والمتطلبات، يُساهم المرسوم في تقليل الازدواجية والتعقيد في الإجراءات، مما يُسهل على الشركات التركيز على نمو أعمالها.

توفير خدمات ذات قيمة مضافة وتسهيل رحلة المستثمر منذ بداية تأسيس الشركة حتى الحصول على التراخيص اللازمة يعد أحد أبرز أهداف المرسوم. من خلال تبسيط الإجراءات وتقديم دليل واضح للمستثمرين، يُعزز المرسوم من شفافية وسهولة الأعمال في دبي.

مع إلغاء أي تشريعات سابقة تتعارض مع هذا المرسوم، يُظهر حاكم دبي التزامًا بتحديث الإطار القانوني للإمارة بما يتماشى مع أفضل الممارسات العالمية. العمل بهذا المرسوم، الذي يبدأ من تاريخ نشره، يمثل بداية عهد جديد للبيئة التجارية في دبي.

بإطلاق المرسوم رقم 13 لسنة 2024، تواصل دبي تعزيز مكانتها كمركز عالمي للأعمال والاستثمار، مؤكدة على دورها كمدينة رائدة في الابتكار والتحول الرقمي.

