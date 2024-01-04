ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

Daniel Angelucci, Managing Director, Southeast Asia and Australia, explores the two-decade evolution of shared services, emphasizing a transition from conventional outsourcing to Next Generation Shared Services centers.

These modernized centers embody three key features:

Streamlined processes Capability arbitrage A prioritized focus on business objectives.

Drawing from his experience at A&M, Angelucci proposes that companies can derive substantial advantages by embracing Next Generation centers, leveraging the firm's successful guidance of clients through this transformative process.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.