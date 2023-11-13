The criteria for determining when a startup is no longer considered a startup, particularly for EU funding purposes, can vary depending on the specific funding program or initiative you are applying for. The European Union (EU) provides various funding opportunities and grants to support businesses at different stages of development. Here are some common criteria that may be used to determine whether a startup is still eligible for EU funding:

Age and Maturity:

Startups are typically associated with newly founded companies in their early stages. As a general rule of thumb, a company that has been in operation for more than five to seven years is often considered to have transitioned out of the startup phase.

However, some EU funding programs specify a maximum age for eligible startups. For example, the European Commission's Horizon 2020 program, which focused on research and innovation, often had specific age criteria for applicants.

Scale and Size:

A startup that has achieved significant growth in terms of revenue, customer base, and workforce may no longer be considered a startup. Some funding programs may use the number of employees as a criterion. If a startup has exceeded a certain employee count, it may be deemed too large to be considered a startup. This count can vary but is often in the range of 10 to 50 employees.

Standardisation:

As a company grows, it typically develops more formal organizational structures, hierarchies, and procedures. A startup may be considered no longer a startup when it has adopted a more traditional corporate structure, processes were standardized, operating procedures and have adopted more formal communication channels.

Revenue and Financial Viability:

A startup may be considered no longer eligible if it has achieved a certain level of revenue or financial stability. This threshold can vary depending on the program but typically indicates that the company has outgrown the early-stage startup phase.

Funding and Investment:

A startup often relies on external funding, such as venture capital, angel investment, or crowdfunding. If a company no longer relies heavily on these forms of funding and is self-sustaining or profitable, it may be seen as having graduated from the startup phase.

Product Development Stage:

A startup may transition to a more mature company when it moves beyond the experimental and prototype phase, demonstrating a stable product or service with proven market fit.

Market Traction:

A startup that has already gained substantial market traction or has a significant customer base may not be considered a startup in the early stages anymore.

Exit Strategy:

If a startup has been acquired by a larger company, gone public with an IPO (Initial Public Offering), or achieved a significant exit event, it may no longer be categorized as a startup.

It's crucial to review the specific eligibility criteria outlined in the guidelines of the EU funding program you're interested in. The criteria can differ from one program to another, and they may evolve over time as well.

Additionally, the EU has several programs designed for businesses at various stages of development, so even if a startup is no longer eligible for funding under one program, it might still qualify for support under a different program aimed at more established companies or scale-ups. Always check the latest program guidelines and consult with specialists for the most up-to-date information on eligibility criteria for EU funding.

Visit our website griffithsassoc.com and find more information:

Horizon Programs

Set up a company in Malta

Tax Malta

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.