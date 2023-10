ARTICLE

Også NHOs medlemsundersøkelse fra andre kvartal i 2022 viser til at det er en rekke virksomheter som har utfordringer. I denne undersøkelsen er det særlig tre faktorer som påvirker norske virksomheter, og det er økte innkjøpspriser, manglende tilgang på kvalifisert arbeidskraft, og lite forutsigbare rammebetingelser. 21% av NHO virksomhetene med 0 – 9 årsverk opplyser at det er en reell risiko for å gå konkurs. NHOs medlemsundersøkelse viser tydelige tegn på at stadig flere virksomheter opplever vanskelige tider.

