Embarking on a business venture in Tajikistan? Like any endeavor, it comes with questions. In this post, we'll address the top 5 FAQs about registering a brick-and-mortar business in Tajikistan.

Q1: What is the recommended legal form for establishing a business in Tajikistan?

The most common options are establishing a company (subsidiary) in the form of a limited liability company or a branch office. A representative office is suitable for non-commercial activities like contract negotiations, and joint stock companies are rarely used unless required by specific laws, such as the Banking Law.

Q2: Are there any restrictions on foreign ownership and management in Tajikistan?

Foreign companies and individuals can be sole owners or co-owners of a company, either with other foreign or domestic partners. Similarly, foreign individuals can be appointed as managers, provided the necessary licenses are obtained.

Q3: What are the requirements for a physical address for my business in Tajikistan?

Every company, branch, or representative office must have a unique address; sharing addresses is not allowed.

Q4: Is there currency control when transferring profits abroad from Tajikistan?

Once you've paid applicable taxes, you can freely wire profits abroad in any currency without facing any restrictions or limitations.

Q5: Can I outsource tax and legal matters for my Tajikistan business?

Absolutely, tax and legal issues can be outsourced to suitable service providers.

