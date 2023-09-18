ARTICLE

Attorneys from Tilleke & Gibbins have prepared the Laos, Myanmar, and Thailand sections of the recently released Global Merger Notification Guide from Lex Mundi. The guide provides answers to key questions related to the merger notification requirements in jurisdictions of Lex Mundi member firms in 57 jurisdictions around the world.

Each country-specific section contains in-depth information on the jurisdiction's legal framework governing merger notifications, addressing the following questions and topics:

Regulatory agency for merger notifications

Transactions subject to national rules

Timeline for filing merger notifications

Merger review process

Sanctions for not fulfilling merger notification requirements

Remedial options for addressing the regulator's competition concerns

Current regulatory outlook and other notable information

The guide draws on the expertise of Lex Mundi member firms from around the world. Its innovative format allows users to compare current information from multiple jurisdictions in a side-by-side, customizable report.

To browse the contributions, generate country-specific reports, and compare regulatory guidance on merger notification requirements across multiple jurisdictions, please visit the Lex Mundi website.

