This brochure contains the amended Law of 15 June 2004 relating to the investment company in risk capital ("SICAR").

More details on the key amendments for Luxembourg UCITS, Part II UCIs, SIFs, SICARs, RAIFs and their UCITS ManCos or AIFMs can be found in our Article.

Cette brochure contient la loi modifiée du 15 juin 2004 relative à la société d'investissement en capital à risque (« SICAR »).

De plus amples informations sur les principaux changements concernant les OPCVM, OPC Partie II, FIS, SICAR, FIAR luxembourgeois et sur leur société de gestion ou AIFM figurent dans notre Article.

To view the full article, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.