ESMA has recently updated its Q&As on the application of (i) the UCITS Directive (ESMA34-43-392) and (ii) the AIFMD (ESMA34-32-352).

1. The Q&A on the application of the UCITS Directive was updated to deal with the following topics:

permitted activities of UCITS management companies; and

de-notification requirements if there are no investors in a host Member State.



2. The Q&A on the application of the AIFMD was updated to deal with the following topics:

notion of "substantive direct or indirect holding" in the context of sub-threshold/registered AIFMs;

pre-marketing activities by non-EU AIFMs;

pre-marketing conducted by an EU AIFM or by a third party on behalf of an authorised EU AIFM;

pre-marketing by registered AIFMs not qualifying as EuSEF managers or EuVECA managers;

de-notification requirements if there are no investors in a host Member State;

permitted activities of AIFMs; and

calculation of leverage of AIFs acquiring real estate assets indirectly through non-listed companies.

