Collas Crill has appointed Greg Boyd as Group Partner in its Corporate, Finance and Funds team in the British Virgin Islands.

Greg is a transactional lawyer with more than 15 years' experience in BVI law and 20-plus years of cross-border corporate finance law experience, including a six-year tenure with Baker & McKenzie in London. He works with a broad spectrum of clients including financial institutions, public and private businesses, private equity funds, family offices, high-net-worth individuals and start-ups.

Greg collaborates with international clients on cross-border transactions spanning seed and series capital raising rounds, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions (public and private), corporate reorganisations, IPOs and take privates. In addition to advising on market-leading transactions, he works to maximise investment and sustainability using the BVI Business Companies and BVI corporate law to attract multinational investment and reduce corporate risk. Over the years, he has advised many multilateral lending agencies, development financial institutions and private equity firms on their emerging market and frontier market investments.

Greg has strong expertise in M&A, joint ventures, shareholding arrangements, public and private equity, group restructurings and secured financings, having advised on many ground-breaking transactions in the BVI.

Greg said: 'I'm a firm believer that much of what we accomplish during our lives is a measure of the relationships we build. As such, I'm delighted to be joining a firm which so very clearly puts relationships first. I'm looking forward to working with Ellie and all the team at Collas Crill to achieve fantastic results for our clients.'

BVI Managing Partner Ellie Crespi said: 'Greg is one of the most experienced corporate finance partners in the BVI and, in my mind, the strongest technically. As a colleague, he puts the 'partner' into partnership – a man of the highest integrity – and I am absolutely delighted to be working with him once more. Welcome, Greg.'

