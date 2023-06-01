The Bermuda Companies Act contains a consolidated version of the Companies Act 1981, incorporating all amendments to date.

The most recent legislative updates include:

amendments to the Companies Act 1981 made by the Companies Amendment Act 2023, operative 24 May 2023.

Other recent amendments include:

amendments to the Companies Act 1981 made by section 2 of the Miscellaneous Fees and Penalties Act 2023, operative 1 April 2023;

amendments to the Government Fees Regulations 1976 made by the Government Fees Amendment Regulations 2023 and the Miscellaneous Fees and Penalties Act 2023, operative 1 April 2023

This Compendium does not, however, contain (i) the various forms and filings prescribed by the Act and (ii) The Companies Winding-Up Rules 1982; these are available on request, please contact us.

In addition, further regulations apply to companies carrying on (i) insurance business, (ii) investment fund or investment fund administration business, or (iii) trust business.

More information and/or separate consolidations of applicable legislation are available on request.

