REVERA law group team has prepared a review that contains an analysis of the main special measures of the Republic of Belarus in relation to unfriendly countries as of 1 March 2023.

The review is useful for Belarusian companies doing business with such countries and foreign companies maintaining representation and operating in Belarus.

To get the overview file please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.