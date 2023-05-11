To reduce the administrative burden for merging parties, the European Commission adopted last week a package of texts to further simplify procedures for reviewing concentrations under the EU Merger Regulation. As a result, the scope of the simplified procedure for the review of mergers that are unproblematic from a competition point of view, so-called simplified cases, is widened and the notification process is made easier both for simplified and non-simplified cases. The package includes: (i) a revised Merger Implementing Regulation, (ii) a Notice on Simplified Procedure, and (iii) a Communication on the transmission of documents.

