BVI Webinar Series: Key Developments Affecting BVI Companies

Session 6: BVI Companies and M&A

In the final installment of our webinar series on key developments affecting BVI companies, Partner Anton Goldstein and Counsel Nicholas Kuria provide an overview of the M&A structures available in the British Virgin Islands.

Key topics include:

Private M&A

  • Share acquisitions
  • Asset acquisitions

Public M&A

  • Structuring the transaction
  • Fiduciary duties
  • Deal protection mechanisms
  • Appraisal / dissent rights
  • Hostile approaches
  • Defensive measures

