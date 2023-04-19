British Virgin Islands:
BVI Companies And M&A (Video)
BVI Webinar Series: Key Developments Affecting BVI
Companies
Session 6: BVI Companies and M&A
In the final installment of our webinar series on key
developments affecting BVI companies, Partner Anton Goldstein and
Counsel Nicholas Kuria provide an overview of the M&A
structures available in the British Virgin Islands.
Key topics include:
Private M&A
- Share acquisitions
- Asset acquisitions
Public M&A
- Structuring the transaction
- Fiduciary duties
- Deal protection mechanisms
- Appraisal / dissent rights
- Hostile approaches
- Defensive measures
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
