Overview

Rouse Consultancy was hired by a Swedish public procurement management company to help manage inquiries on how to handle ownership issues and strategic questions tied to a platform. The client assists its customers in increasing their sales by offering digital tools and expert advice for public affairs in the public market. The revolutionary tool is a subscription-based service platform constituting an ecosystem that connects sellers and buyers and evaluates whether it is worth the time and resources to submit a bid.

The client was planning an upgrade of the platform and needed to prioritise the technical development ahead. In the planning they had to clarify what solutions would be most profitable both in the long and short term. They did not fully understand the scope of the various issues at hand connected to the platform and were not completely aware to what extent they needed to work with the different activities. The many questions needed to be summarised and managed to avoid a scattered focus with too high a level of ambition. The client also needed to ensure graphics and data streams were managed in a controlled way.

Our approach

By mapping the ecosystem the client's challenges became more distinguishable and a discussion on how the ecosystem is best developed, controlled and regulated was initiated. This facilitated an improvement of the innovation, where Rouse Consultancy could assist in developing a core platform, to deliver mapping of datasets into suitable categories using artificial intelligence. As a result creating an ecosystem open for everyone, however still within the company's control.

Then the identified assets were valued and a structure of how to manage the inventoried assets was created. To enusre control now and in the future control strategies of each asset was constructed.

Value created

The client gained a better understanding of what assets they already had and clearer insight into previously hidden values based on their value proposition. The business' previous unclear user benefits were clarified and resulted in improved focus to take on challenges the business will face ahead. They also gained a clearer internal and external communication of the actual value their product served the end user - a clear value proposition was defined helping the business reach out to a larger market.

