YOU FIRST HAVE TO REGISTER YOUR BUSINESS AT THE OFFICE OF THE REGISTRAR OF COMPANIES

You could register your business under any of the three types of business entities in Ghana. These are Sole Proprietorships, Partnerships and Companies.

For sole proprietorships, an individual owns and controls the business. There is no distinction between the business and the owner. The only thing the owner of the business is required to do is register the business name if the business name is different from the business owner's name.

Ghanaian law allows for the creation of Incorporated Private Partnerships. These partnerships, when incorporated, essentially have similar rights and powers as companies, except that individual partners are liable without liability for the debts and obligations of the firm. The maximum number of partners allowed in a partnership firm in Ghana is 20 partners.

There are four types of companies in Ghana. These are as follows:

Companies limited by shares:

Companies limited by guarantee:

Unlimited liability companies

External companies.

After the incorporation/registration of any of these business forms mentioned above, the Office of the Registrar will provide the requisite certificate of incorporation/registration within five(5) working days if all information/documents supplied to them are in the right order.

Some of the documents you will need to complete registration at the Office of the Registrar include the following:

Tax Identification Number (TIN)

Partnership Agreement (in the case of a partnership)

The completion of the required business registration form.

