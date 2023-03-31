|No.
|Inquiries
|Answer
1.
How is it possible to access company information in Indonesia?

In Indonesia, a company must register all related information to the data registration system of the Ministry of Law and Human Rights ("MoLHR") (Article 29 of Law No. 40 of 2007 on Limited Liability Company, currently amended by Government Regulation in Lieu of Law on Job Creation No. 2 of 2022 ("Company Law")).
MoLHR Regulation No. 41 of 2021 on Organization and Work Procedures of the Ministry of Law and Human Rights ("MoLHR Reg 41/2021") designates the Directorate General of Administration of General Laws ("AHU") to be in charge of maintaining administrative legal matters, including company registration. As part of its mandate, AHU has developed an online public service platform called AHU Online, allowing individuals to access information on registered companies in Indonesia. The platform can be accessed through the AHU website, https://ahu.go.id/.
AHU Online is a user-friendly platform that provides visitors with access to information on companies that are registered under the Company Law in Indonesia. The online system can be accessed through desktop or mobile web browsers and allows visitors to search for company information using a search bar feature on the AHU Online page. Visitors must first click on the "Data Download AHU" button located on the Home Page, which will redirect them to a search page specifically designed for this purpose. Alternatively, visitors can access the search page directly through the following link: https://ahu.go.id/pencarian/profil-pt. Once on the search page, visitors can enter the name of the company they are interested in, and, if successful, they will be directed to a search result page that displays relevant information about the company.
Unfortunately, all information on the AHU Online platform, including how to use the platform is available only in Bahasa Indonesia.
2.
What company information is publicly available in Indonesia? [explain what can be obtained and which available information is binding]
On AHU Online, information available to the public includes:
("General Profile")
For more detailed information, AHU Online also provides the Complete Profile (Profil Lengkap) and Latest Profile (Profil Terakhir) ("Profile Documents").
The Profile Documents have the following information:
(Article 29 (2) of Company Law)
3.
Which company documents are available in Indonesia?

The Complete Profile will provide a set of complete information on the establishment of the company until the latest amendment of the company's Articles of Association ("AoA"). The Latest Profile only provides information on the establishment of the Company and the latest amendment of the AoA.
AHU Online obliges requestor of either the Complete Profile or the Latest Profile to pay the Non-Tax State Revenue (Penerimaan Negara Bukan Pajak or "PNBP").
A Complete Profile is charged with a PNBP of IDR 500,000, while the Latest Profile is charged with a PNBP of IDR 50,000. These PNBPs are payable in advance to the designated government bank account.
4.
What other company-related information is available in Indonesia?

Other company-related information available in Indonesia is, among others:
5.
Is it possible in Indonesia to obtain information on pending litigation against a company, its shareholders or legal representatives?
Yes. Information on the pending litigation can be accessed through the Public Service Information System (Sistem Informasi Pelayanan Publik or "SIPP") of each court in Indonesia, either through the online system or a direct visit. Most of the Indonesian courts provide online SIPP. For instance, the District Court of Central Jakarta has an online database on the related information of companies' litigation cases that can be accessed through http://sipp.pn-jakartapusat.go.id/
