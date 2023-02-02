After the temporary general suspension of access decided on 22 November 2022 by the Luxembourg Business Registers (the "LBR"), as administrator of the Luxembourg Register of Beneficial Owners (the "RBO"), in concertation with the Luxembourg Ministry of Justice, further to the judgment rendered on that date by the Court of Justice of the European Union and the restoration of the access to the RBO in favour of certain professionals, the LBR announced on its website today that a new procedure has been adopted so as to allow registered entities to access their own data.

According to the LBR, such access will be secured by the allocation of a confidential code which will be sent by mail individually to the registered entities at the address of their registered office (for the Luxembourg branches of foreign companies we assume that such mail will be sent at their address in Luxembourg and not at the address of their head office).

More details on the applicable procedure can be found (in French only) here. You will find below and for information purposes only a free translation of such details.

Our publication regarding the judgment rendered on 22 November 2022 by the Court of Justice of the European Union can be found here.

