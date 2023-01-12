ARTICLE

Luxembourg: Transfer And Rejuvenate An SME With An LBO

Why should owners of SMEs consider a Leveraged Buy-out (LBO) and how should they proceed?

A LBO enables a family business to be transferred to a new owner, while also injecting fresh capital and new ideas. A well-structured deal can also ensure the continuation of a desired ownership and management structure, as well as achieving strong financial returns.

Originally published 08.12.2022

