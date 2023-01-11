ARTICLE

Luxembourg: Introduction Of A New Procedure For Administrative Dissolution Without Liquidation Under Luxembourg Law

On 28 October 2022, a new law was adopted in Luxembourg creating an administrative procedure to dissolve companies without liquidation. The aim of this procedure is to eliminate empty shell companies swiftly and at reduced costs (in comparison to the existing procedures). The law will enter into force on 1 February 2023.

