Luxembourg:
Introduction Of A New Procedure For Administrative Dissolution Without Liquidation Under Luxembourg Law
11 January 2023
Luther S.A.
On 28 October 2022, a new law was adopted in Luxembourg
creating an administrative procedure to dissolve companies without
liquidation. The aim of this procedure is to eliminate empty shell
companies swiftly and at reduced costs (in comparison to the
existing procedures). The law will enter into force on 1 February
2023.
