On 10 November 2022, the European Parliament voted to adopt the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (2021/0104) (CSRD). The Council needs to formally adopt the text and is expected to do so on 28 November 2022. All large companies in the EU will need to disclose data on the impact of their activities on people and the planet and any sustainability risks they are exposed to.

