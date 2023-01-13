January 2023 – On 1 January 2023, the euro became the official currency of the Republic of Croatia. As a result, a number of laws in Croatia have been amended. The changes mostly apply to amounts that were previously regulated in Croatian kuna.

The amendments to the Companies Act prescribe the conversion of share capital from kuna to euro as a main obligation of companies.

