The BVI Business Companies Act Compendium contains a consolidated version of the BVI Business Companies Act, Revised Edition 2020 (as amended), incorporating all amendments, to date, including consolidated versions of related regulations and statutory instruments.

The most recent legislative update includes:

amendments to the BVI Business Companies Act, Revised Edition 2020 made by the BVI Business Companies (Amendment) Act, 2022 and the BVI Business Companies (Amendment of Schedule 1) (No. 2) Order, 2022, in force 1 January 2023

amendments to the BVI Business Companies Regulations, Revised Edition 2020 made by the BVI Business Companies (Amendment) Regulations, 2022, in force 1 January 2023

Previous updates included:

amendments to Schedule 1 of the BVI Business Companies Act 2004 made by the BVI Business Companies (Amendment of Schedule 1) Order, 2022, in force 1 February 2022.

amendments to Schedule 1 of the BVI Business Companies Act, 2004 made by the BVI Business Companies (Amendment of Schedule 1) Order, 2021, in force 1 July 2021

amendments to sections 118B, 217, and 235 of the BVI Business Company Act, 2004 made by the BVI Business Companies (Amendment) Act, 2019, in force 1 January 2020.

This Compendium does not, however, contain the various forms and filings prescribed by the legislation; these are available on request from Conyers Dill & Pearman.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.