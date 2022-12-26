BVI Webinar Series: Key Developments Affecting BVI Companies

Session 3: Economic Substance: Practical Advice 3 Years On ...

In this third edition of our monthly webinar series, BVI Counsel Rachael Pape and Nicholas Kuria provide an overview of Economic Substance for BVI Companies, three years post implementation.

Key topics include:

Relevant Activities (key issues and common misunderstandings) with respect to Holding Businesses Finance and Leasing Businesses

ITA Audits and Financial Periods; and

Post-submission issues, including mistaken returns late filings potential penalties and offences



