International law group REVERA announces the opening of REVERA Polska sp. z o.o. office in Warsaw.

The REVERA Polska office is part of the REVERA legal group, providing business opening services in Poland and supporting companies worldwide, with an extensive network of partners among Polish law and consulting companies.

REVERA Polska lawyers

Support companies entering the Polish market and organize legal support for their current activities.

Advise on international, European and English law

Focus on IT: the group's lawyers have 15+ years of experience in legal support of all processes of technology companies

Thanks to the transnational structure and offices in Cyprus, Georgia, Belarus and Ukraine, they are the entry point for European companies to the markets of Western Asia, the CIS

Representing clients around the world in international commercial arbitration disputes

They have exclusive expertise in intellectual property: register IP rights, protect domain names, trademarks, applications, including those on online platforms, etc.

Why our clients prefer Poland

Large local market, possibility to find investment

Low cost of living and doing business in comparison to other EU countries

Access to European and international markets

Large, active and well represented international IT community

Banking and financial sectors are strongly developing

REVERA Polska's legal team will be glad to support your business in the Poland and EU markets. If you have any questions, please contact the Head of REVERA Polska office.

Kamal Terekhov, co-head REVERA Polska

Advises on:

business incorporation in Poland

resolution of IT disputes

international commercial arbitration

restrictive measures

intellectual property and personal data

Contacts:

Tel.: +48 539 650 841

E-mail: poland@revera.legal

Ekaterina Erohovec, co-head REVERA Polska

Advises on:

business incorporation in Poland

intellectual property and personal data

brand legalization

management of intangible assets

support of transactions for the purchase / sale of IP

Contacts:

Tel.: +48 725 416 127

E-mail: poland@revera.legal

