In Ghana, the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) is the sole government agency that has the mandate to grant licenses and regulate the activities of companies that distribute and export petroleum products.

There are thirty-three (33) bulk-distributing companies (BDC) in Ghana. These companies have the license from the NPA to do bulk distribution. They also import crude oil, procure, store, distribute and sell petroleum products particularly to Bulk consumers. Additionally, the BDCs supply their products to Oil Marketing Companies who retail nationwide.

Some of the major BDCs in Ghana include Fuel Trade, Cirrus, Chase, Vihama, Springfield, Ebony, Tema Oil Refinery, Oil Channel, Dominion, Alfa Petro, Peace, Blue Ocean and First deep water.

