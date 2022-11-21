Choosing the right name for your business is a crucial decision. This is because a business name creates an image of the business' brand in the mind of potential customers. It communicates the idea or service of the business . In addition, it also sets the tone for the way people perceive your company.

When settling on a business name, you must consider your brand and what you seek to project to the public. You may want to choose a generic name rather than a specific one. This is because, in case you decide to change the business objects at a later stage, you are not restricted.

However, you may use technical names or terms that reflects the nature of business of the company. Whichever one you choose, it is important that you consider the following; a business name should be –

Unique

Short

Easy to remember

Easy to pronounce

Descriptive of the work you do

To view the article in full click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.