Replacement of "Black Friday" with "Green Friday" (they say Green is the new Black), increase in reported shopping scams and high penalties for misleading practices are just some of the complaints and effects associated with certain Black Friday deals and other online sale campaigns. Fearing consumer backlash and legal and regulatory threats, many online retailers are adjusting their promotional strategies to avoid problems later.

With Black Friday and the holiday season approaching, it is time to understand what your business can and can't do in terms of promotions. If you operate in the European Union (EU) and have plans to offer online Black Friday deals (or Cyber Monday, Small Business Saturday – and the list goes on), there are some rules you need to follow. To help you seize the opportunities while reducing the risks, we've listed some practical and legal guidelines that can help you build a more transparent promotional strategy and comply with EU law.

1. DO's

Have specific Terms and Conditions (T&Cs) for your promotion

First, have promotion-specific terms and conditions for each promotion or offer. When doing a promotional campaign, online businesses must present promotional conditions and ensure they are effectively communicated to customers. Having specific T&Cs (in addition to your 'general terms and conditions') is a good way to do that, as you can tailor the content to the promotion and your audience.

You must describe in the document all relevant information about the promotion or offer and the limitations and exclusions that apply. For example, can consumers combine a Black Friday discount with other offers? Do they need to insert a voucher code, or will the discount automatically apply? You should disclose all this information to enable your customers to make informed decisions.

The following are examples of information that you may need to include:

your business name, address and relevant contact information;

your promotion description (e.g., 20% off on specific products during Black Friday), including any significant conditions that are likely to affect your customers' understanding of the promotion;

how your customers can participate in the promotion, including any required steps and associated or additional costs;

start and closing dates (if applicable);

delivery information, limitations and additional costs (if applicable);

any proof of purchase, confirmation or any other relevant requirements (if applicable);

the nature and number of any prizes or gifts (if applicable);

the existence of any restrictions or limitations (e.g., age, minimum purchase, or geographical restrictions); and

any limitations of availability.

Your T&Cs need to be written in plain language and, ideally, be displayed in various manners: on your webpage, on the ads page, and on the product/service page. Regardless of how you decide to present it, ensure you bring it to the consumer's attention and display it prominently and comprehensively before they can engage in the promotion. It is also essential that your customers can retain the T&Cs document and print it out easily. Remember that if you fail to provide this information, your promotion or offer can be considered unfair, and you may be subject to fines and other penalties.