ARTICLE

British Virgin Islands: Recent Changes To BVI Company Law: What You Need To Know (Video)

BVI Webinar Series: Key Developments Affecting BVI Companies

Session 1: Recent Changes to BVI Company Law: What You Need to Know

In this first in a series of monthly webinars, Partners Robert Briant, Anton Goldstein and Counsel Rachael Pape provide a practical overview of recent changes to company law in the British Virgin Islands and discuss the potential impacts on BVI companies.

Key topics include:

the new requirement for BVI companies to prepare annual financial returns;

public accessibility of names of current directors of BVI companies;

changes to the strike off and dissolution regime;

new requirements for voluntary liquidators of BVI companies; and

other changes arising out of the BVI Business Companies (Amendment) Act, 2022

To view the video please click here.

