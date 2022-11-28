British Virgin Islands:
Recent Changes To BVI Company Law: What You Need To Know (Video)
BVI Webinar Series: Key Developments Affecting BVI
Companies
Session 1: Recent Changes to BVI Company Law: What You Need to
Know
In this first in a series of monthly webinars, Partners Robert
Briant, Anton Goldstein and Counsel Rachael Pape provide a
practical overview of recent changes to company law in the British
Virgin Islands and discuss the potential impacts on BVI
companies.
Key topics include:
- the new requirement for BVI companies to prepare annual
financial returns;
- public accessibility of names of current directors of BVI
companies;
- changes to the strike off and dissolution regime;
- new requirements for voluntary liquidators of BVI companies;
and
- other changes arising out of the BVI Business Companies
(Amendment) Act, 2022
To view the video please click
here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
