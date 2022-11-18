Company registration is a very critical part of starting any business as that is what gives you the legitimacy to operate. However, there are certain things you have to know while you are preparing to register your company.

Which department register business in Ghana?

The Registrar General's Department is the agency mandated by the Republic of Ghana to register business in Ghana.

What are the requirements for registering a company limited by shares?

To register a company limited by shares, the basic requirements are as follows;

Name of the company

Nature of business

Address of the company

Stated Capital

Email address and telephone number for the company.

TIN of directors, shareholders, company secretary and auditors

Particulars of directors, shareholders, secretary and auditor.

To view the article in full click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.