On 7 July 2022, the Ministry of Commerce ("MOC") issued Notification No. 1964 MOC on the Application for E-Commerce Permit or License ("Notification").

The MOC used to extend the deadlines of submission of application for E-Commerce permit or licence (the latest deadline being 3 July 2022) without penalty. The Notification states that MOC will continue to accept applications for E-Commerce permit or licence submitted after 3 July 2022 but subject to the following conditions and procedures:

Legal entities, branches of foreign companies, and sole proprietorships operating E-Commerce businesses without the approval from MOC shall apply for E-Commerce permit or license with MOC subject to payment of applicable fine. Legal entities, branches of foreign companies, and sole proprietorships which have just started or intend to operate E-Commerce businesses may apply for E-Commerce permit or license with MOC without being fined.

Natural persons who have an annual turnover less than the annual turnover of a small taxpayer (approx. US$62,500 to US$400,000) may (i) notify the MOC to obtain exemption on filing the application; or (ii) apply for an E-Commerce permit without being fined if such natural person wishes to do so.

