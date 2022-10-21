Our survey shows that the N100 companies have continued to steadily increase their reporting rates with each global survey. Ten years ago, 64 percent of N100 companies reported. In 2022, 79 percent of these companies report.

Today, nearly all of the world's top 250 companies (G250) report on sustainability. In 2022, the rate of reporting among the G250 remains at 96 percent, the same as 2020.

Base: 5,800 N100 companies and 250 G250 companies

Source: KPMG Survey of Sustainability Reporting 2022, KPMG International, September 2022

Asia Pacific region continues to dominate in presenting sustainability data in annual reports

With 60 percent of companies reporting in 2022, the number of N100 companies including sustainability information in their annual financial reports has stabilised since 2017. Among the G250, however, we see a decrease of 8 percentage points since 2020 to 68 percent.

Among the N100, the Asia Pacific region has a particularly strong presence with 6 of the top 10 countries, territories and jurisdictions coming from this region.

Integrated reporting strong in Middle East and Asia Pacific

Integrated reporting – that is, a report that combines both financial and non-financial data in a single annual report – has taken hold, with 55 percent of N100 companies in the Middle East and 30 percent of N100 companies in Asia Pacific.

Widespread use of reporting standards